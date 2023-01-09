ADVERTISEMENT

Eco-park at Gauthamkhani Opencast Project in the offing

January 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Work on ecological restoration of the reclaimed mining area is almost complete

The Hindu Bureau

Soon the residents of Rudrampur and its surrounding villages in the coal hub of Kothagudem region are expected to get a green public space as an eco-park is being developed by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Gauthamkhani Opencast Project (OCP) near Gouthampur village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The eco-park is part of the SCCL’s initiatives to protect the environment and ensure sustainable coal mining activity, SCCL sources said.

The foundation stone for the eco-park was laid in the reclaimed mining area at Gauthamkhani OCP in July 2020 as part of Vriksharopan Abhiyan of the Union Ministry of Coal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ambitious plan envisages development of gardens and water fountains, creation of facilities for bird watching and boating at the reservoir.

The eco-park is fast nearing completion at the ecologically restored external dumps surrounded by a water reservoir and a nursery near Gouthampur.

According to SCCL sources, works on the major components of the eco-park have already been completed and the facility is expected to be inaugurated soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US