Eco-park at Gauthamkhani Opencast Project in the offing

January 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Soon the residents of Rudrampur and its surrounding villages in the coal hub of Kothagudem region are expected to get a green public space as an eco-park is being developed by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Gauthamkhani Opencast Project (OCP) near Gouthampur village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The eco-park is part of the SCCL’s initiatives to protect the environment and ensure sustainable coal mining activity, SCCL sources said.

The foundation stone for the eco-park was laid in the reclaimed mining area at Gauthamkhani OCP in July 2020 as part of Vriksharopan Abhiyan of the Union Ministry of Coal.

The ambitious plan envisages development of gardens and water fountains, creation of facilities for bird watching and boating at the reservoir.

The eco-park is fast nearing completion at the ecologically restored external dumps surrounded by a water reservoir and a nursery near Gouthampur.

According to SCCL sources, works on the major components of the eco-park have already been completed and the facility is expected to be inaugurated soon.