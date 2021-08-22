Eco-friendly rakhi in support of farmers

Women tie rakhis made of wheat and rice on farmers

Women activists of the Telangana Rythu Sangham celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a novel way by tying rakhis made of wheat, rice and other food grains, on several progressive farmers at a ceremony held at Wyra town on Sunday.

The Rythu Sangham district committee organised the programme as a symbolic gesture to express solidarity with the farmers’ movement at the national level against the Centre’s three farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, sources said.

Women members of the Rythu Sangham prepared rakhis with food grains and cotton in an eco-friendly way. They tied the rakhis to a host of progressive farmers from various parts of the mandal during the ceremony at Bodepudi Venkateshwara Rao Bhavan.

TS Rythu Sangham district president B. Rambabu, and former Mandal Praja Parishad president B. Samatha, among others, participated in the programme.

Mr. Rambabu said that all sections of the society should stand in solidarity with the farmers’ movement against the ‘pro-corporate’ policies to safeguard the agricultural sector and food security.