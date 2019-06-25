Eco clearance soon for Chankha-Korata, Kanthanapally projects

In a boost to the State government’s plans to bring more rain-fed cultivation area under irrigation, an expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has recommended environmental clearances to Kanthanapally lift irrigation scheme and the inter-State Chankha-Korata barrage.

The committee that met at New Delhi on May 25 has recommended issuance of environmental clearance to the two projects by seeking certain additional measures and information. The MoEF is likely to issue environmental clearance to the two projects after submission of some permissions by the Irrigation Department to be obtained from other departments.

In case of P.V. Narasimha Rao Kanthanapally Sujala Sravanthi (PVNRKSS) project across river Godavari taken up in Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district, the MoEF panel directed the Irrigation Department to obtain permission for quarrying construction material such as sand, ballast, gravel and others, to recycle the solid waste generated during construction instead of its disposal as landfill material and to improve basic amenities in the project-affected villages.

Local employment

Further, the committee also asked the Irrigation Department to give preference to local people as per the requirements and suitability in the job opportunities in the project and to develop skills of local villagers in construction-related works such as electrician, welder, fitter and others.

For Chankha-Korata inter-state barrage taken up across Penganga river in Adilabad district, the MoEF panel has sought some additional information — some affidavits and other files. The project taken up with an estimated cost of ₹399 crore seeks to create irrigation potential of 5,463 hectares in 14 villages of Adilabad district in Telangana and 1,214 hectares in 9 villages of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra by lifting 1.5 tmc ft water with the help of four pumps of 1.92 MW capacity each. Kanthanapally project is taken up to stabilise the existing ayacut of 5,55,310 hectares under Devadula and Sriramsagar Stage-I and II by lifting 38.18 tmc ft water as supplementation for 170 days a year. The project is estimated to cost ₹2,121 crore and the cost of lifting water is worked out at ₹7.53 per cubic meter.