ECMO support revives woman with severe respiratory distress

The costly procedure is used as last resort in case of critically-ill patients

A 58-year-old woman with severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), secondary to COVID-19, got a new lease of life with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) therapy provided by doctors at a corporate hospital.

ECMO, a costly procedure, is used as a last resort when other forms of heart and lung support do not work in support of critically ill-patients.

It is a method in which blood is drawn out of body and oxygen is mixed with blood using a special bypass pump-circuit and then pumped back into the body. The device works as artificial lungs.

Obesity, co-morbidities

The female patient, who is obese, was admitted in the ICU of the hospital on September 16. She had co-morbid illness in the form of diabetes. As the patient was not maintaining oxygen levels above 70% with high oxygen supports, doctors team decided to escalate to mechanical ventilator.

“Even on ventilator support, her oxygen levels were fluctuating between 80% and 90%. At this juncture, the team of doctors discussed with the family members and with their consent, ECMO treatment was initiated from September 19. With that, oxygenation improved,” informed a press release from the hospital.

Besides, her left lung had suddenly collapsed due to obstruction by a mucus plug and added bacterial infection. The team of doctors decided to do an urgent bronchoscopy and were able to clear off the mucus and re-opened the lungs. Following this, patient improved and removed from ECMO on September 28.

“She was discharged on October 5 on tracheotomy to a rehabilitation centre, where she will undergo rigorous physical training and will be shifted home,” said Dr. G. Hari Kishan, senior pulmonologist at the corporate hospital.

