ECIL distributes 900 satchels, water bottles to ZPHS students

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), as part of its corporate social responsibility, distributed 900 bags and an equal number of water bottles at the Zilla Parishad High Schools (ZPHS) for boys and girls in Malkajgiri.
The event was organised at the ZPHS (boys) where Swarna Sankaran, executive director (Finance), handed over the bags and water bottles.
Addressing the students, Ms Sankaran urged them to take up a sport to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.
They were also advised to pay attention to current affairs to help them prepare for competitive examinations.
A statement released to the media stated that in the past five years, the ECIL has provided school infrastructure to several government schools in places like Keesara, Kapra, Alwal and Malkajgiri.
