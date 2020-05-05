ECIL, AIIMS unveil remote health monitoring system

City-based public sector unit Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), under Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), in association with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, has unveiled ‘Monal 2020’ — a remote health monitoring solution.

The product enables round-the-clock monitoring in case of home isolation which would reduce the demand for personal protection equipment and mitigate the problem of increasing exposure to doctors and other healthcare workers. It consists of an indigenously developed intelligent wearable instrument for measuring vital parameters of corona patient, like body temperature, SpO2 (blood oxygen level), heart rate and respiration rate along with patient location and a novel application software that remotely displays these parameters on a mobile phone, laptop/desktop computer for monitoring by doctors from any location.

The system is built on Internet of Things (IoT) based technology to reduce exposure of doctors/frontline healthcare personnel to corona patients and can be easily installed in hospital premises/quarantine centres, an official press release said on Tuesday. The indigenously designed instrument digitally transmits the recorded parameters of the patient on a bluetooth/GSM SIM to an IoT gateway/Internet cloud from where data is securely uploaded over a network to a command control centre from which the data can be downloaded by doctor on his mobile phone or laptop through an application software (App) developed by ECIL for remotely monitoring the health parameters of patients.

ECIL designed display software has features like patient identity, geographic location on a map, important health parameters with recorded time and different zones (like Red/Orange/Green) of a specified area (like city/district/ State). It presents the trend of vital parameters of the patient and also generates alerts in case any of them are not in specified limits.

The system also utilises Google Map or indigenously developed BHUVAN Software of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for identifying patient location. ECIL worked closely with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) for incorporating this feature. The system has already been tested successfully on a large subset of patients at AIIMS, Rishikesh, it said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated remote health monitoring solution at AIIMS, Rishikesh through video conferencing and christened it ‘Monal’ after the State bird. Director of AIIMS, Rishikesh Prof Ravi Kant and principal lead of this project Dr Mohit Tayal briefed him about the product.