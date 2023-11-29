ECI suspends Hyderabad City DCP, ACP, Inspector for ‘partisan policing’ 

November 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India (ECI), based on a report by Special Observers, in the seizure of ₹18 lakh cash in Musheerabad on Wednesday, has placed three police officers under suspension for partisan policing.

Musheerabad Inspector Jahangir Yadav, ACP A. Yadagiri and DCP M. Venkateshwarlu, the order said, “were found to be acting in partisan manner and not in free and fair manner.”

According to a report sent by Hyderabad City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya to the State Nodal Police Observer, the incident was a seizure and recovery of ₹18 lakh cash, a mobile phone and a cheque book from a vehicle bearing registration number AP 28 CH 6759 at Santosh Elite Apartment in Musheerabad.

The SHO, Mr. Yadav acting on the case, booked a case under Cr. PC 102 (Power of police officer to seize certain property) and mentioned the accused as unknown.

Mr. Shandilya, while recommending the suspension of the three officers, wrote: “The SHO should have applied the sections 171(B), 171(E) & 188 IPC instead of 102 Cr. PC. It was a definite attempt to shield the real accused behind this crime.”

The ECI further noted: “The police officers could have booked the case under relevant law by name as the owner of the vehicle, cellphone and to whom the money belonged could have been ascertained within few miniutes of the seizure.”

And added: “The police officers instead of taking proper legal action against the culprits were apparently trying to dilute the case and mislead the investigation by not naming the accused.”

The three officers – Mr. Yadav, Mr. Yadagiri and Mr. Venkateshwarlu – for dereliction of duty were placed on suspension with immediate effect and necessary disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the trio.

