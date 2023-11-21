ADVERTISEMENT

ECI observers visit polling booths in Maoist-affected areas in Bhupalpally constituency

November 21, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) general observer Abhay Nandan and police observer Amit Kumar visited the polling booths in the Maoist-affected areas of Bhupalpally Assembly constituency on Monday.

They interacted with the villagers at Azamnagar, Deekshakunta, Pambapur, Gollabuddharam, and a few other villages in the constituency.

The ECI observers made an on-the-spot assessment of the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the elections slated to be held on November 30. They instructed the officials concerned to work in a coordinated manner to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and incident-free elections. The mandal and divisional level police and revenue officials accompanied them.

