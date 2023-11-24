HamberMenu
ECI approves disbursal of Rythu Bandhu

The permission is granted six-days before the Telangana Assembly polls

November 24, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Election Commission of India (ECI) gave approval to Telangana government to disburse Rythu Bandhu incentive. The permission was given six-days before the State goes to the Assembly polls. 

“The Commission has no objection to disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance and has further directed that the DBT scheme will not be affected during silence period and poll day in the State,” as per the communication from ECI.

What is Rythu Bandhu?

Under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, financial assistance of ₹5,000 per acre per farmer each season is directly transferred to each farmer’s account.

The scheme was and continues to be a focal point during ongoing election campaigning of all major political parties. BRS leaders have been stating that Rythu Bandhu and other schemes boosted agriculture and allied sectors. Party’s president K. Chandrashekhar Rao charged Congress with creating obstacles in the implementation of Rythu Bandhu during the public meetings he addressed in some districts.

A few days ago, former president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he demanded the timely disbursal of money to the farmers and that too before the election notification was released. However, he decried that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao twisted his statements and spread false propaganda regarding his statements on Rythu Bandhu.

