EC transfers Suryapet SP ahead of Huzurnagar bypoll

The Election Commission of India has transferred Superintendent of Police of Suryapet district, R. Venkateswarlu, ahead of the forthcoming byelection to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

The EC issued orders directing that the official be attached to the State headquarters and be given non-election related posting.

BJP complaint

Mr. Venkateswarlu will be replaced by 2012 batch IPS officer R. Bhaskaran. Though the EC had not specify any reason behind the transfer, the development comes in the light of the complaint filed by the State BJP leaders that the senior police official was acting in favour of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti in the run up to the bypoll, slated on October 21.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission nominated a retired Indian Revenue Services officer B.R. Balakrishnan as special expenditure observer for the byelection. Mr. Balakrishnan, who served as DGIT (Inv) Bengaluru earlier, would supervise and monitor the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent steps are initiated against persons/entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies to vitiate the election process.

The observer would initiate steps based on the intelligence inputs and complaints received through C-Vigil, voter helpline 1950 -- for initiating action against the persons attempting to vitiate the poll process.