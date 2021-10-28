EC to Naini block a boost to SCCL plans

HYDERABAD

28 October 2021 22:27 IST

Singareni production falls short by 1.43 MT of 31.37 MT target

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), which is planning to scale up its coal production to meet the increasing demand for the fossil-fuel and cross the target of 70 million tonnes extraction this fiscal, has received a shot in the arm with an expert appraisal committee recommending issuance of environmental clearance for its Naini coal block in Odisha.

The expert committee, which met virtually in the second week of this month, recommended to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF) recently the issuance of environmental clearance following the project proponent (SCCL) giving satisfactory explanation/reply to all the issues raised by the panel during its previous meeting held in May and measures proposed to address issues raised in terms of reference.

“We have plans to complete the remaining formalities including obtaining consent to establish/operate the mine from the State Pollution Control Board over the next couple of months and commence coal production this financial year itself,” an SCCL executive said, explaining the way forward to commence extraction of coal this financial year itself.

The coal block was allotted to the SCCL for its 2×600 megawatt thermal power plant (STPP) located at Pegadapalli near Jaipur in Mancherial district with arrangement of bridge coal supply arrangement from SCCL mines in Telangana itself. The coal company has already made a request to the Ministry of Coal to allow consumption of coal produced locally for STPP and supply the mineral mined at Naini to contracted buyers whose location falls neared to Naini compared to SCCL mines in Telangana. Of the total mine lease area of 912.799 hectares located in Chhendipada village of Angul district 783.275 ha is forest land and stage-one forest clearance has already been secured in July this year. The SCCL has plans to have an opencast coal mine project in the areas with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and a coal washery with capacity of 8 MTPA (peak 9 MTPA).

The company is hopeful that production at Naini block this fiscal would chip in to meet the target of 70 million tonnes for 2021-22. The production in SCCL mines in Telangana till September 30 (half year) was shorter by about 1.43 million tonnes of the target of 31.37 million tonnes with rain affecting mining to some extent during the July-September period.