EC takes govt. view on LC polls

HYDERABAD

28 July 2021 23:40 IST

The Election Commission has addressed a letter to the State government seeking its opinion on the conduct of elections to fill six vacancies to the Legislative Council from MLAs’ constituency.

The vacancies arose on June 3 due to the retirement of Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, vice-chairman Neti Vidyasagar, B. Venkateswarlu, Kadiam Srihari, Mohammed Fareeduddin and Akula Lalitha. In the absence of both the chairman and the vice-chairman, the government had appointed Mr. V. Bhoopal Reddy as pro-tem chairman.

The EC, which generally conducted the polls well before the vacancies, postponed them this time due to the second wave of COVID.

Now that the case load had come down, the EC a couple of days ago inquired from government the possibility of conducting the elections. But, the government had not yet sent its reply.

The EC will take a decision after the reply was received, Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said.