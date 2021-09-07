EC playing spectator role : FGG

Forum for Good Governance has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure a level playing field to all political parties for the conduct of a free and fair poll in Huzurabad in the light of the ‘abnormal situation’ on Tuesday.

In a communication to the Chief Election Commissioner, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy regretted that two representations sent to the EC on the disbursal of ₹2,000 crore under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to the 20,000 lakh beneficiaries for ‘electoral gains’ as ‘accepted’ by the Chief Minister himself had not been taken cognisance of.

“The spectator rile being played by the EC will create a trust deficit to conduct free and fair elections as already ₹2,000 crore of tax payers’ money has been sent to the District Collector who has transferred it to the beneficiaries at ₹10 lakh each. Altogether ₹3,000 crore worth of doles are being given away,” he explained.

When the TS Assembly was dissolved in 2018, the model code of conduct came into operation from the day and so on the same analogy the code should have come into effect from the day the Huzurabad seat fell vacant in June. “The FGG feels the ECI is going by the rule and not by the spirit of the Constitution when it has the bounden duty to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner,” he added.