ADVERTISEMENT

EC nodal officer inspects EVM warehouse in Karimnagar

June 26, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Election Commission India (ECI) nodal officer for EVMs Abasaheb Athmaram Kawale on Monday visited the EVM warehouse here to oversee the preparedness plans for the next Assembly elections due towards the year-end. Collector R V Karnan and Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu, and a host of other officials accompanied him. He went around the warehouse and enquired about the preparatory arrangements as part of the first level check of electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the next Assembly polls. He also enquired about the working of EVMs, ballot units, control units, VVPAT machines and storage as well as safety arrangements of EVMs, webcasting and other preparations as per the EC norms. He appreciated the preparatory arrangements being made for the Assembly polls in strict compliance with the ECI regulations. The representatives of various political parties were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US