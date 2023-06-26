EC nodal officer inspects EVM warehouse in Karimnagar

June 26, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Election Commission India (ECI) nodal officer for EVMs Abasaheb Athmaram Kawale on Monday visited the EVM warehouse here to oversee the preparedness plans for the next Assembly elections due towards the year-end. Collector R V Karnan and Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu, and a host of other officials accompanied him. He went around the warehouse and enquired about the preparatory arrangements as part of the first level check of electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the next Assembly polls. He also enquired about the working of EVMs, ballot units, control units, VVPAT machines and storage as well as safety arrangements of EVMs, webcasting and other preparations as per the EC norms. He appreciated the preparatory arrangements being made for the Assembly polls in strict compliance with the ECI regulations. The representatives of various political parties were among those present.