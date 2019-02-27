EC drops truck and iron symbols

In a major relief to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, the Election Commission of India has announced removal of the “truck and iron” symbols which have resemblance to car, the symbol of the ruling party, from the list of free symbols in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The EC said it had considered the request made by the TRS in this regard and decided to remove the symbols to avoid possibility of confusion among the electors. The development assumes significance as the TRS leadership had expressed concern that the resemblance of the truck and iron symbols allotted to Independents had resulted in loss of votes to the ruling party.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on December 27 took the matter to the notice of the latter claiming that the party suffered electoral losses in some constituencies in the recent elections because of the symbol confusion.

The EC, in its communication, however, set aside the request for removal of “tractor Chalatha kisan” and “camera” claiming that there was no resemblance of these symbols with the TRS’ car symbol. The EC also approved the request for revising the car symbol reserved to the TRS by brightening its colour for easy recognition by voters. The revised design would be used in all the future elections, the EC said.