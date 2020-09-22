EC directs preparation of rolls for two graduates’ seats

Hyderabad

22 September 2020 23:05 IST

With election for two seats of the Legislative Council in the offing, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has focussed on the preparation of electoral rolls in the two constituencies.

Two seats under graduates’ constituencies are falling vacant following completion of term of the members. The graduates’ constituency of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar will fall vacant following the completion of term by N. Ramachandra Rao representing the constituency on March 29 next year. Likewise, Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal will fall vacant after Palla Rajeshwar Reddy retires on the same day.

Accordingly, the EC said that notification for enrolment of eligible voters in the two constituencies would be issued on October 1. The last date for filing applications for enrolment in the voters’ lists is November 6.

The draft voters’ list would be released on December 1 and objections and clarifications would be received till December 31. Applications received in respect of objections and clarifications would be disposed of by January 12 and the final list of voters would be published on January 18.

The EC also issued notification for filling the vacant seats of two Teachers’ constituencies in AP — East and West Godavari and Krishna and Guntur.