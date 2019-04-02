EC appoints 31 expenditure observers

As the date for the polling day is approaching fast, the Election Commission has deployed 31 expenditure observers in different LS constituencies across the State.

In all, 31 election observers with IRS officers forming a major chunk of them have been deployed in different districts. Going by the deployment of 31 officers, the EC has apparently conceded the request made by Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar seeking additional officers in some constituencies, which are considered to be expenditure-sensitive. The CEO requested the EC to deploy 34 observers at two observers for each Lok Sabha constituency, against the norm of one observer each and the EC sanctioned 31 observers. Five expenditure observers have been allotted for the constituencies in Hyderabad district, while the EC has appointed observers in other areas clearly demarcating their respective jurisdictions.

For instance, two observers have been deployed in Ranga Reddy district covering Maheswaram, Rajendranagar and Serilingampalli Assembly segments and Chevella, Parigi and Vikarabad Assembly segments respectively. In addition, retired IRS officer Gopal Mukherjee has been appointed special expenditure observer for the entire State.

Mr. Gopal Mukherjee, who arrived in the State on Monday, held a meeting with senior officials of the Excise, police and Income Tax Departments and reviewed the progress relating to monitoring of election expenditure by political parties and the contesting candidates. He is scheduled to visit different districts in the next couple of days to get first-hand information about the field situation before submitting a report to the EC.