Eateries, shops to remain open till 1 a.m. in Hyderabad

The Telangana Government has extended the operational hours of various businesses across Hyderabad. As per new instructions issued by the Hyderabad City Police, eateries, shops and establishments are now permitted to remain open until 1 a.m. during the night. This extension is applicable to all eateries, providing a boost to the hospitality and food service industries.

The extended timings also cover ice cream parlours, dhabas, and several other food-related outlets. The decision allows eateries to operate from 5 a.m. till 1 a.m. , significantly increasing their service hours and catering to late-night customers. Previously, these establishments were required to close by midnight under the A.P. Shops and Establishments Act of 1988.

Shops

Additionally, shops and establishments including clothing stores, jewellery shops, supermarkets, electronic shops and cellphone outlets are now authorised to remain open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. This move is aimed at boosting retail activity and consumer convenience across the state.

Liquor shops, bars

In a separate directive, the Telangana government has extended the operating hours for liquor shops and bars as well. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas and up to 5 kilometres beyond its periphery, liquor establishments are allowed to function from 10 a.m. to midnight on weekdays (excluding Fridays and Saturdays), and until 1 a.m. on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays).