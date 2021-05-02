Eatala’s strategy is to let things take their own course

Hyderabad

02 May 2021 22:18 IST

The former Minister wants to wait for outcome of the enquiry report and then take legal opinion, say followers

After being stripped of the Health Ministry and the government stepping up its efforts to corner him with the enquiry report on land grabbing, MLA Eatala Rajender is waiting for the next move of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Will the episode end with the Ministry taken away or will he also be asked to resign as the MLA, or will the government further probe into other land dealings is what haunts Mr. Rajender. He seems to adopt the watch and wait approach and let things happen at their own pace rather than he pushing for some drastic action to be taken by the Chief Minister, not only from the government but also as the head of the TRS party.

The next big development, he feels, might be the effort to suspend him from the party and then ensure his removal as MLA with anti-party activities attributed to him. If the developments reach that stage, he may prefer to let them happen rather than he himself taking the first step. Mr Rajender indicated the same to his followers and hundreds of supporters from his Huzurabad constituency. TRS party workers, sympathisers and his followers met him at his farm house near Shamirpet expressing their sympathy and support for him. Some of them became emotional as well, seeing their favourite leader facing the biggest political crisis of his life. And that the crisis was a result of their own party going after the Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rajender did not spell out his future plans despite some emotional demands that he launch a new party rather than taking it lying down. He reiterated his oft-repeated belief that TRS was the party of all those who sacrificed so much in the Telangana agitation, and they cannot so easily disassociate from it. He explained his pain and hurt with the way he was being defamed by the government and his own party.

His followers said Mr. Rajender wants to wait for the outcome of the enquiry report and then also take legal opinion to fight the cases in the courts. For politics there is enough time, he feels.