Eatala to meet private medical college managements today

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has convened a meeting of private medical college managements on Saturday to discuss arrangements for full-fledged use of their hospitals for treatment of COVID patients.

A decision to use the facilities was already taken by the government.

Mr. Rajender will meet the college managements at 12 noon, managements of private super speciality hospitals at 2 p.m. and heads of private nursing homes at 3 p.m. All the meetings will take place at health department headquarters at Koti.