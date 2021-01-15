Eatala seeks public support for COVID vaccination drive

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday has said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and that since he is the ‘captain’ of the Health department, he would take the vaccine first as a measure to build confidence among citizens.
Addressing mediapersons, the Minister encouraged the people to cooperate in the vaccination drive. Answering questions on the efficacy and trials conducted among vaccine candidates, he said the Drugs Controller General of India has looked into the matter.
He added that stage three trials of Covaxin are under way at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.
The vaccine will be administered in a phased manner starting with health workers, frontline warriors, those with co-morbidities, and those above 50 years of age. The vaccine roll-out and administering will be done per the guidelines issues by the Centre and Indian Council of Medical Research.
Mr Rajender said all measures, including security, are in place for a smooth vaccination drive.
The Health Minister along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Health Secretary S.A. M. Rizvi and Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy will be presenr at the Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath