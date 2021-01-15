Eatala seeks public support for COVID vaccination drive

Minister to take vaccine as confidence-building measure

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday has said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and that since he is the ‘captain’ of the Health department, he would take the vaccine first as a measure to build confidence among citizens.

Addressing mediapersons, the Minister encouraged the people to cooperate in the vaccination drive. Answering questions on the efficacy and trials conducted among vaccine candidates, he said the Drugs Controller General of India has looked into the matter.

He added that stage three trials of Covaxin are under way at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

The vaccine will be administered in a phased manner starting with health workers, frontline warriors, those with co-morbidities, and those above 50 years of age. The vaccine roll-out and administering will be done per the guidelines issues by the Centre and Indian Council of Medical Research.

Mr Rajender said all measures, including security, are in place for a smooth vaccination drive.

The Health Minister along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Health Secretary S.A. M. Rizvi and Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy will be presenr at the Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.