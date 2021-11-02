241 Social Welfare students do well in NEET

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 22:45 IST

As many as 241 students of TS social welfare residential educational institutions came out with flying colours in NEET 2021 and are likely to get MMBS seats while many more will get into BDS. About 48 students secured more than 500 marks in the NEET entrance exam released on Monday.

What social welfare residential students achieved is not an ordinary feat given their humble family backgrounds. Last, year about 135 students joined the medical stream,” said Ronald Rose, Secretary of TSWREIS.

“I am thrilled at the thought of becoming a doctor. I have secured 559 marks in NEET (All India SC Category 949). Our teachers encouraged me a lot and very much indebted to them. Hard work, proper planning and a lot of mock tests helped me in securing 949 rank. I want to pursue Nephrology as a specialization,” said Spandana from Cherlapalem village, Mahabubabad.

Archana, who scored 556 marks (All India SC Category rank 1021), from social welfare Gowlidoddi college, gave the credit to her teachers. “They encouraged and motivated me in every aspect even during the Covid 19 pandemic period. My father’s brother died of blood cancer so I wish to specialize in oncology and help needy poor cancer patients,” she said.

Samuel, who secured 602 marks in NEET (All India BC Category rank 7252), parents sell vegetables for a living. He hails from Jawahar Nagar, Medchal district. “I wouldn’t have dreamt of cracking the NEET had the government not provided free long-term coaching. No words are enough to thank my teachers for their sacrifices and it’s a proud moment for my parents. I want to be remembered as a peoples compassionate doctor,” he said.

Neha from Gowlidoddi social welfare college secured 499 marks (All India SC Category rank 3287), lost her father and her mother is a daily wage labourer. “My father’s death instigated me to pursue medicine. Poverty taught me several lessons in life and no one should die due to lack of money,” she said, hailing from Lingotam village, Nagarkurnoor.

Minister for Scheduled Castes development Koppula Eeshwar congratulated the toppers and appreciated the teachers for shaping the destiny of underprivileged students through quality education and running long-term coaching camps. Mr. Ross congratulated the rankers and also commended the teachers for their role in helping the poor students face the future with hope and confidence, said a release.