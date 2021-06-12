Eatala resigns from Assembly

Hyderabad

12 June 2021 21:52 IST

Notification of Huzurabad seat falling vacant issued

Former Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rebel MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday submitted his resignation from the State Assembly, and it was accepted within a few hours.

In a two-line statement addressed to the Speaker, he said, “I hereby tender the resignation of my seat in the House with effect from June 12, 2021.” Since the Speaker was not available the resignation was submitted to the Assembly Secretary. Later, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy accepted the resignation and the Assembly Secretary immediately issued a notification stating that a vacancy had arisen to Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Before submitting his resignation, he paid homage to the Telangana martyrs at the Martyr’s memorial in front of the Assembly. Later, speaking to reporters, he termed th entire episode between him and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a fight between self-respect and dictatorship. Huzurabad would be the launchpad for another Telangana agitation to liberate Telangana from KCR’s dictatorship.

Mr. Rajender said KCR would spend several crore rupees to defeat him but people of Huzurabad were wise and would give a fitting reply. He said the suppression and undemocratic practices in Telangana reflected from the fact that even a former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy was not allowed inside the Assembly while he was submitting his resignation.

To join BJP

Mr. Rajender will join the BJP on June 14 in New Delhi in the presence of party chief J.P. Nadda. On June 11, BJP in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh met Mr. Rajender at his house in Hyderabad and discussed his induction and State-related issues. He would fly to New Delhi along with Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former TRS MLA, and Tula Uma, former ZP chairperson. Former MP from Adilabad Ramesh Rathod and leader of the TSRTC employees Ashwathama Reddy were likely to join him.

Mr. Rajender had represented the Huzurabad Assembly constituency ever since it was created after the delimitation. He earlier won from the Kamalapur seat, which was abolished after delimitation. He served as a minister in the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy government in 2004, when the TRS shared power with the Congress government. He was also the TRSLP leader in 2004.

Souring of ties

Though considered close to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao since the Telangana agitation days, the relations had soured apparently over the rumoured elevation of Mr. Rao’s son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao to the top. Certain moves of Mr. Rajender and his remarks on the ownership of the party made in several contexts mde KCR suspicious of his intentions. He admitted that relations between him and the CM had turned sour five years ago. Mr. Rajender was dismissed as minister last month after allegations surfaced of his buying assignment lands illegally and also taking land forcefully from farmers in Achampet and Hakimpet villages on the outskirts of Hyderabad city.