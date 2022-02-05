Hyderabad

Eatala pays last respects

Scores of BJP leaders and cadre paid their last respects to former BJP MP from Hanamkonda Chandupatla Janga Reddy, who passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday, due to age-related issues.

Former Minister and BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender was among those who paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the veteran BJP leader at the latter’s residence in Hanamkonda on Saturday afternoon.

Several activists of the BJP and its frontal organisations from various parts of the erstwhile Warangal district thronged the house of the departed leader to pay homage to his mortal remains.

They recalled his services to the party.


