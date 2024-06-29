GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eatala meets Gadkari over slow progress of Kompally flyover construction

Published - June 29, 2024 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Malkajgiri MP and former minister Eatala Rajender met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on June 28, 2024.

Malkajgiri MP and former minister Eatala Rajender met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

BJP’s newly-elected Malkajgiri MP and former minister Eatala Rajender met Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday to bring to his notice about the slow progress of the flyover under construction at Kompally.

He also discussed contentious issues with regard to the underpass at LB Nagar, Shamirpet and Huzurabad. He appealed to the Union Minister to ensure that farmers are not inconvenienced during the construction of service roads at Huzurabad.

Contractor for Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover to be changed for early completion: Komatireddy

Sapling plantation

The BJP will be taking up plantation of five lakh saplings across Telangana to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Telangana unit vice-president Y. Lakshminarayana said that the saplings will be planted at every polling booth area. Various panels have been formed to make the programme a success.

Also, the party will be holding district-wise meetings on June 29 and 30 to explain to people about the supreme sacrifice of the founder-leader for the country’s unity and integrity.

Lathicharge condemned

Party secretary S. Prakash Reddy condemned the lathicharge against student activists protesting outside the Commissioner of School Education office demanding better amenities in government schools.

This showed the Congress regime in poor light with regard to providing quality education to children from marginalised sections. Several representations given to improve matters to the authorities concerned was not heeded, he charged, and urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to desist from such dictatorial tendencies.

Mann Ki Baat

Meanwhile, the party has urged leaders and cadre to publicise Prime Minister Narender Modi’s forthcoming radio address on June 30 at all polling booths. The programme is being revived after being halted for the General Elections and because of the model code of conduct.

