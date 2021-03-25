Eatala meets DPH, DME over rising cases

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 23:37 IST

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday met Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivas Rao, Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy and representatives of private hospitals and discussed the increase in COVID cases in the State.

‘Submit report’

The Health Minister also asked the health officials to submit a report on the intensity of the infection among those who tested COVID positive recently.

