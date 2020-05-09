Hyderabad

Eatala kicks off Ayush kit distribution programme

About 20,000 kits to be distributed to policemen, healthcare workers in red zone areas, in first phase

Health Minister Eatala Rajender inaugurated a programme for distribution of Ayush Raksha (protection) medicine kits at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday.

He distributed the kits to Hyderabad Central Zone Joint CP Vishwaprasad, IGP Home Guards Bala Nagadevi and Saifabad ACP Venugopal Reddy to mark the inauguration of the programme under the aegis of the Department of Ayush.

About 20,000 kits will be distributed to policemen and healthcare professionals and workers in red zone areas, in the first phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajender said that Ayurveda is an ancient medical science and the Ayush department, under the aegis of commissioner Alugu Varshini, came up with this kit with five types of medicines to battle coronavirus. Congratulating the department, he said that India was extending this ancient Ayurveda medicine to the world.

The Minister also said that India, compared to other countries, was tackling COVID-19 well.

