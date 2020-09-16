Hyderabad

Eatala for grace marks to PG medical students

Health Minister Eatala Rajender requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to grant grace marks to Post Graduate (PG) medical students who failed in the recently held exams by a few marks. He reasoned that the PG students were involved in COVID-19 duties, and could not attend academic classes.

A medicine PG course is for three years. This year, final exams for third year students were held from June 20. Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA), and Senior Resident Doctors’ Association have represented the issue to Mr. Rajender and officials in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

During a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, Mr. Rajender requested the Union Health Minister to promote the PGs who failed by a few marks. He also spoke to the officials concerned.

