Eatala fires fresh salvo against KCR

July 30, 2022 20:56 IST

‘Contest against me in any constituency of your choice’

Vowing to make the ruling TRS bite the dust at the next hustings, BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender on Saturday threw the gauntlet at the TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, challenging him to contest election against him in any Assembly constituency of his choice including Gajwel, which the latter represents.

Addressing a press conference in Huzurabad on Saturday, Mr Rajender said the BJP is racing ahead at full throttle to trounce the ruling TRS in the next Assembly polls.

No one can save the TRS from the imminent defeat at the next hustings, he said, adding that the persons at the helm are unable to comprehend the stark reality about their party’s impending downfall.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is a good friend of mine, Mr Rajender said, adding Mr Reddy told on Tirumala hills that the country is progressing on all fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Congress was a sinking ship.

“Today he is going to take a decision and I hope that he will resign and join the BJP, Mr Rajender remarked, inviting Mr Reddy to join the BJP.”

One of the senior most TRS leaders and the former chairman of the Telangana Sheep Growers Federation K Rajaiah Yadav on Saturday resigned from the primary members of the TRS, he said adding that many more TRS leaders are set to follow suit soon, heralding unexpected changes on the political horizon.

Mr Rajender said several sitting and former MLAs of various political parties are in touch with the BJP and many rural local body elected representatives are inclined to join the BJP. The ruling dispensation is resorting to either allure or intimidate many local body elected representatives on one pretext or other, he charged.

“I had won from the Huzurabad constituency in the last year’s byelection with the overwhelming support of people of the constituency who upheld the self-esteem of the entire Telangana people by defeating the “arrogance” of the persons at the helm in the ruling TRS dispensation and their intimidating tactics,” he said.

The ruling dispensation did not extend protocol due to me in my constituency for almost nine months since my victory in the bypoll, he alleged, asserting that he is striving with renewed commitment for the welfare of people of his constituency despite the TRS’s “vendetta politics.”

Mr Rajender said: “My mission in life is to defeat KCR and bring the BJP to power in the State to usher in all round development of Telangana in a mission mode.”