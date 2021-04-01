Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed employees of the State Health department to not take leaves. The directions were given during a video conference held on Thursday to discuss containment and other measures to check the spread of COVID. He also instructed the staff to examine people having fever in villages.
Eatala directed Health employees not to take leaves
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
April 01, 2021 23:43 IST
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
April 01, 2021 23:43 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 11:44:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/eatala-directed-health-employees-not-to-take-leaves/article34218445.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story