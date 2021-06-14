Eatala challenges KCR to order probe into each other properties

KCR wants to function like a feudal lord, charges former Health Minister

Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, after formally joining the BJP on Monday, challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to order an independent probe, either by a sitting judge or CBI, to enquire into their respective properties and questioned, if the latter is ready to “rub his nose to the ground” if allegations against him proved to be false.

“Everyone knows how much money was spent during the recent MLC polls and the Nagarjunasagar byelection. At least ₹60 crore is being spent in Huzurabad. Where did you get this ill-gotten wealth? Telangana people will not fall prey to distribution of money or for any conspiracies, and will stand for democratic ideals,” he told a press conference at Delhi.

Flanked by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and fellow leaders, who joined the party along with him, Mr. Rajender dared Mr. Rao to take action against him if he had taken even a single acre of assigned land as is being accused by the government. “You have the government machinery in your hands and have developed an avengeful attitude towards me, so I doubt if the officials would be impartial in their enquiry,” he said.

Mr. Rajender accused Mr. Rao of “arrogant, trampling down on democratic rights, disregarding other opinions except his own and crushing any dissent”. “When Telangana was formed, an advisory panel of intellectuals was formed but it was never given any due and no appointments were given to the elders. We all expected a democratic Telanana when it s formed after years of struggle but he (Mr. Rao) murdered democracy and has no respect for parliamentary norms or institutions. He wants to function like a feudal lord,” he charged.

Telangana was the only State in the country which had no Cabinet for three months after winning a majority in Assembly elections, he pointed and questioned the need to lure MLAs from Congress and Telugu Desam Party, thus making them irrelevant in the process only to “rule as he pleased so that no one can raise a voice,” he said.

The former Minister claimed that after “many insults and humiliations,” he began to speak up for the unions, for more procurement centres, ration cards, etc., in the last two-and-a-half years. “I had land in the suburbs when I joined TRS 14 years ago and everyone knows that value grows in Hyderabad. Revenue Act comes under State, so there is no question of Centre trying to shield me,” he said, to another question.

Mr. Rajender advised the Ministers speaking against him to introspect if they are “happy and are able to function independently.”