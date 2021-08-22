Eatala ‘burning’ issue loses steam

22 August 2021 23:40 IST

TRS leaders stopped attacking him after he joined BJP

Relatives barred

The Panchayat Raj department has issued a strong worded circular a couple of days ago barring the relatives of elected representatives of rural local bodies from attending official meetings.

Panchayat Raj commissioner said that attendance of husbands/relatives of elected representatives in official meetings was illegal. He warned the department officials and district collectors to keep an eye on such happenings lest they too, would be held responsible for the developments.

Advertising

Advertising

The orders follow a letter addressed by the Forum for Good Governance to the Governor expressing concern over relatives having a say in official discussions. The development, though a bit delayed, should hopefully bring in some discipline in the functioning of rural local bodies.

Much ado about nothing?

The political scene in the State witnessed some hot moments in the past few months since the expulsion of former Minister Eatala Rajender from the State Cabinet and his subsequent resignation from his MLA post. Inquiries were ordered into his alleged land deals and the ruling party went to town over the alleged irregularities committed by him.

But leaders have become silent on these issues ever since Mr. Rajender announced his entry into the BJP. A section of political parties started questioning the intent of the government on the hype that was created against Mr. Rajender and the subsequent stoic silence that followed. Is it yet another instance of “much ado about nothing” or is there any significant political development in the offing? Only time will reveal.

Shocker for Eatala

Eatala Rajender suffered a major setback as his confidante and vice-chairman of Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank Pingali Ramesh resigned from the BJP and joined TRS. Mr. Ramesh said he had resigned from BJP as he could not adjust himself to the party’s ideology. He rejoined the TRS as he was attracted by the development agenda of the party. No wonder that everyone joins a ruling party expressing their liking to its programmes.

A political traction!

From the day Telangana Cabinet approved the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme during the first week this month, the opposition parties in the State are left with no option but to talk about the scheme.

The subject is such that the opposition parties have no option of opposing the scheme and criticise the government except for demanding its implementation on a larger scale than the pilot project basis launched in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri-Bhongir district and Huzurabad Assembly Constituency in Karimnagar district.

According to a ruling party leader, the opposition parties’ reaction to the announcement and launch of the scheme was exactly on the lines wished by the government – giving it free publicity not by willing but inevitable political situation.

(M. Rajeev, N. Rahul and

B. Chandrashekhar)