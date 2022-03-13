Eatala bats for contract staff recruited for COVID care

Accommodate them in upcoming hospitals, medical colleges, says former Health Minister

Accommodate them in upcoming hospitals, medical colleges, says former Health Minister

Sanitation workers, patient care providers and nursing staff, who were recruited during the COVID-19 outbreak, had put their lives at stake, but their contract is coming to an end, lamented former Health Minister Eatala Rajender. “They must be accommodated in the upcoming super specialty hospitals and new medical colleges,” said the BJP MLA.

He was speaking at an event titled ‘Praja Aarogya Parirakshana Sabha’ (public health conservation meeting) to highlight issues plaguing the healthcare system in Telangana and possible solutions, here on Sunday.

Mr Rajender cited multiple times his experience as Minister of Health to point to issues faced by poor patients, and healthcare professionals. He spoke about the salaries earned by techies graduating from premier institutions, which was much higher than that of doctors employed at government health facilities. “They invest at least eight years (MBBS, PG) to secure a job and initiate a career. Salaries paid to the doctors should be commensurate with their work,” he remarked.

He also talked about how he had some ideas to bring about changes in the health sector, but he was caught up with COVID management. Nonetheless, he assured of changes in the areas of health and education in the coming times.

MLC A. Narsi Reddy, Congress leader D. Sreedhar Babu, Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayana, and chairman of Telangana Medical JAC B. Ramesh were the other speakers at the meet organised by Health Care Reforms Doctors Association, Indian Medical Association, Telangana Junior Doctors Association, TEA-Doctors Forum and Paramedical Association, among others.

They discussed problems leading to sub-standard medical services in health facilities, right from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to super specialty hospitals, unfulfilled promises of the State government and other pressing matters.

Many of them pointed out that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao opted for a corporate hospital, and not a government facility, for check-up a few days ago. They also questioned how a few health officials such as Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy were continuing in ‘in-charge’ posts for the past several years, and stressed the need for increase in compensation for healthcare professionals.

Mr Narsi Reddy said if healthcare services were robust, government health insurances such as Aarogyasri Health Scheme and Ayushman Bharat, would not be needed. He stressed that the exorbitant amount of money spent for COVID medical services at private health facilities must be discussed widely.

Organisers of the public meeting demanded immediate release of notifications for regular recruitment of all healthcare workers, strengthening of primary healthcare like establishment of PHCs and CHCs as per norms and increasing cadre strength in each PHC for 24/7 services, and abolishing in-charge administration.