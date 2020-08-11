Hyderabad

Eatala assures help to bereaved kin of doctor

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has assured the bereaved family members of 35-year-old doctor Naresh Kumar that insurance from government is handed over to them at the earliest. Besides, Mr Rajender said that he will take the request of job on compassionate grounds to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The family members met the Minister in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

His death has saddened medical fraternity in the State. Doctors and staff recalled selfless service offered by Dr Naresh, who held charge of Deputy District Medical and Health Officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem and headed Manuguru-based quarantine centre. He succumbed to the infectious disease after battling it for over a week at hospitals in Hyderabad.

Telangana Public Health Doctors Association members have submitted a representation to the Health Minister to extend help to Dr Naresh’s family.

