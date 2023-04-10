ADVERTISEMENT

Eatala accuses ruling BRS of indulging in ‘diversionary tactics’

April 10, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender on Monday hit out at the BRS regime accusing it of indulging in diversional tactics to cover up the TSPSC recruitment exam paper leak and “other scams.”

He was speaking to the media on Monday after giving his statement before the police at the DCP’s office in Hanamkonda as a witness in connection with the case related to the circulation of SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp.

He furnished the details as sought by the police, who had served a notice under Section 160 Cr.P.C. on him on Thursday.

Stating that he did not receive any WhatsApp call nor any message from the phone number mentioned by the police in the notice, Mr Rajender alleged that the case was registered at the behest of the persons at the helm in the BRS dispensation in a vengeful manner.

“The ruling BRS leadership is acting in a dictatorial manner to stifle the voices questioning the TSPSC exam paper scam and speaking on behalf of the distraught job aspirants,” he charged, vowing to fight for the cause of the unemployed youths till they get justice.

