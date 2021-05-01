Hyderabad

Eatala a scapegoat: Cong.

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Friday said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was making Health Minister Eatala Rajendar a scapegoat to cover up his failures in curtailing COVID spread in Telangana.

He claimed that the CM had crafted a political conspiracy on the BC leader and a Telangana fighter, who has been serving people sincerely ever since the coronavirus outbreak. “The CM has intentions to defame the Minister through allegations made in a section of the media,” he said.

He asked how come KCR had ignored other land-grabbing ministers, including his son K.T. Rama Rao and TRS MLAs, but only targeting the leaders representing the weaker sections of society. He said KCR declined funds to the Health department and refused to include COVID treatment under Aarogyasri.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 12:59:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/eatala-a-scapegoat-cong/article34454049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY