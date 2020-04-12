Easter festivities and celebrations across Telangana a subdued affair

The second most important festival for Christians across the World – Easter – was a subdued affair in Telangana on Sunday owing to the strict implementation of lock down by the Central and State Governments to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Visibly missing was the much awaited Sunrise Service by all the mainline churches to celebrate Easter (resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death and burial following his crucifixion).

The pre-dawn service which usually begins at 4.30 am had been cancelled and instead churches chose to continue its new practice of reaching their congregations through social media platforms – YouTube and Facebook – by live streaming the pre-recorded Easter message.

Sans congregations

This is the fourth consecutive Sunday that the churches had to conduct the regular service without the presence of their congregations.

Church of South India Bishop in Medak Diocese, Reverend A.C.Solomon Raj delivered the Sunrise Service message of God from Medak Cathedral, which was beamed live through all the major pastorates of the Diocese.

Likewise, Vicar General of Archdiocese of Hyderabad, Reverend Swarna Bernard addressed the Easter Sunday Mass from St. Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad. Almost all the Catholic and Protestant, besides independent churches had made arrangements for live streaming of their services on Sunday.

Meanwhile, most of the mainline churches advised their members to go for digital payments for their general, thanks giving offerings and monthly subcriptions in the absence of regular services.

Governor, CM extend greetings

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended her greetings and best wishes to all the citizens, especially to members of the Christian community. In her message, she said Easter is celebrated across the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“On this joyous occasion, I call upon the people of the State to remember the true meaning of Easter, and the festival would motivate for bringing in a positive difference to the society. Let this special occasion give us the will and vigour to fight COVID-19 and restore our daily activities,” she said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his best wishes to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter. “Remember the noble teachings of Lord Jesus Christ, especially his commitment to empowering the sick, poor and needy. May the Resurrection of Jesus give us the strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier Telangana.,” Mr. Rao said in his message.