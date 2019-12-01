Eashwari Bai Memorial Award presented to ex-CJI

On the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of J. Eashwari Bai, the Eashwari Bai Memorial Award-2019 was presented to former Supreme Court Chief Justice K.G. Balakrishnan at a programme held at Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul, on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya presented the award at the programme organised by the State Department of Language and Culture and Eashwari Bai Memorial Trust.

Born into a SC family on December 1, 1918, Eashwari Bai joined Republican Party of India founded by B.R. Ambedkar and became the party president. She also served as vice-president of Telangana Praja Samithi, and took part in the agitation for separate Telangana in 1969. She held various positions including chairperson of Women and Child Welfare corporation.

Eashwari Bai Memorial Trust chairperson J. Geetha Reddy said Eashwari Bai’s personality can inspire today’s politics and politicians. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar were present.