‘Ease of doing science base for EoDB’

Ease of doing science is the foundation for ease of doing business. Research and development in science and engineering generate intellectual property, which in turn translates into technologies and products, paving the way for doing good business and create wealth towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat, said senior principal scientist CSIR-IICT M. Chandrasekharam on Thursday.
Delivering a keynote lecture on “Science & Technology Innovations and Interventions to Achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat” in the webinar organised by Little Flower Degree College, Uppal, in the context of the ongoing India International Science Fest (IISF), the largest online science festival, he highlighted that CSIR had successfully addressed COVID solutions irrespective of the mandate of individual laboratories across the country.
Quoting CSIR DG Shekhar C. Mande, Dr. Chandraekharam said that concerted activities for COVID-19 solutions would serve as a template for CSIR to meet any future national or global challenges. CSIR helped humanity in terms of developing low cost testing kits, repurposed drugs, and PPE kits. Nearly 100 participants from different states took part in the webinar, a press release said.
