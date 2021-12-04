Hyderabad

Earmark 5% of Dalit Bandhu scheme for physically challenged: Congress

Special Correspondent Hyderabad 04 December 2021 00:49 IST
Five per cent of the Dalit Bandhu scheme should be earmarked for differently challenged Dalits, apart from 25% additional amount to them over and above the ₹10 lakh, said Telangana Congress physically challenged department chief Muttineni Veeraiah.

In an open letter to CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said as per the Physically Challenged Rights Act of 2016, 5% of all the schemes should be earmarked for the differently-abled. Dalits should get ₹12.50 lakh under the scheme, he said.

Mr. Veeraiah said the CM has little respect for the differently-abled as he never participated in World Physically Challenged Day held every year on December 3. This is nothing but insulting these sections, he alleged.

