‘Early to B.Ed’ nudge for aspiring teachers

Those aspiring to enter the teaching profession may have to start working towards their goal right after Intermediate with the government all set to introduce a four-year teacher education course.

The recommendation of Dr. K. Kasturirangan Committee that submitted the Draft National Education Policy on Friday suggested that four-year integrated Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme be introduced and eventually be made the minimum degree qualification for teachers.

The draft report was submitted to the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal and his team consisting of Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, and Higher Education Secretary R. Subrahmanyam.

The committee also recommended shutting down all sub-standard teaching colleges and shifting teacher preparation and education programmes to large multidisciplinary universities or colleges.

“This will be a revolutionary change in teacher education, and in line with international standards,” said K. Ramdas, Central Council member from South India, National Council for Teacher Eduction (NCTE), welcoming the move. “The degree will be valid internationally as is the norm everywhere.”

Just after Intermediate

Though all professional courses open their doors to aspirants right after Intermediate, teacher education is open only to those who finish three-year degree course. However, there is an option right after Intermediate for the two-year course in the District Institute of Elementary Training (DIET) but only a Diploma is awarded there.

Interestingly, the NCTE has issued a notice last month inviting colleges and universities to seek permission for the new four-year courses. Instead of one, it has proposed two separate four-year courses — Integrated Teacher Education Programme (pre primary to primary) and (upper primary to secondary).

Left out

The states were given an option to choose one among them and the two courses are divided among all the states in India.

The NCTE also allowed the existing degree colleges to seek permission for the four-year integrated course, strangely leaving out the private DIETs and B.Ed colleges.

However, the private institutions are planning to move court seeking a single integrated four-year programme rather than two courses and also an opportunity for them to offer the same course as they are better equipped than private degree colleges.

Mr. Ramdas said DIETs and private B.Ed colleges fulfil the criteria like the mandatory 20,000 sq.ft. built-up area and five acres of land apart from all the infrastructure needed for teacher training.

“We don’t understand why we are left out while regular degree colleges with no such infrastructure are given the option,” he questioned.

UG restructuring

Moreover, the Kasturirangan committee has recommended re-structuring of undergraduate programmes in B.Sc, BA, B.Com, B.Voc of three or four years’ duration and having multiple exit and entry options.