Early Bird scheme evokes good response

GHMC’s call for payment of property tax through ‘Early Bird’ scheme has evoked good response even during the lockdown. As of May 26, the property tax collection through the scheme stood at ₹ 332 crore from 3.92 lakh assessees, and it is expected to further go up during the remaining five days.

However, it could be still short of last year’s collection at ₹535 crore. Considering the economic conditions right now, reaching ₹500 crore is, however, considered a big achievement, officials say. The Early Bird scheme offers a rebate of 5% in the tax payment for the year 2020-21 for those who pay it before May 31. An earlier tax limit of ₹30,000 for the scheme has been done away with, keeping in view the lukewarm response to the scheme due to the lockdown and economic impact. GHMC commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, in a press release on Tuesday, appealed to tax payers to avail the benefit.