Early Bird scheme evokes good response

GHMC’s call for payment of property tax through ‘Early Bird’ scheme has evoked good response even during the lockdown. As of May 26, the property tax collection through the scheme stood at ₹ 332 crore from 3.92 lakh assessees, and it is expected to further go up during the remaining five days.
However, it could be still short of last year’s collection at ₹535 crore. Considering the economic conditions right now, reaching ₹500 crore is, however, considered a big achievement, officials say. The Early Bird scheme offers a rebate of 5% in the tax payment for the year 2020-21 for those who pay it before May 31. An earlier tax limit of ₹30,000 for the scheme has been done away with, keeping in view the lukewarm response to the scheme due to the lockdown and economic impact. GHMC commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, in a press release on Tuesday, appealed to tax payers to avail the benefit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism