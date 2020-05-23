EAMCET scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to 9

The test for entry into engineering and agriculture courses in Telangana (EAMCET) will be held from July 6 to 9, according to Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy.

At a meeting with senior officials here, she discussed the conduct of all other entrance exams for entry into various professional courses in Telangana.

Accordingly, the PGECET for entry into PG engineering courses will be held from July 1 to 3; TSECET on July 4; TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET on July 10 for Law courses, TSICET on July 13 for management and computer application courses and TSEdCET on July 15 for education courses.

Safety measures

The meeting discussed the safety measures to be taken in view of the the corona outbreak and decided to conduct the exams in accordance with instructions and directives of the Chief Minister. TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said that results would be declared within 10 to 12 days of the completion of the tests along with the ranks as the Intermediate results would be announced by then.

As of now 2.10 lakh candidates have registered for the EAMCET in Telangana of whom about 1.35 lakh are for engineering and the remaining 70,000 odd are for agriculture courses. The TSCHE expects another 10,000 applying before the exam is scheduled. Students get an opportunity to apply with a penal fee till a few days before the exam is scheduled.

ICMR guidelines

He said in view of the guidelines issued by the ICMR and other agencies for conducting the tests utmost care will be taken by the authorities. Students would be asked to carry disposable gloves, transparent water bottle and a sanitiser apart from a mask.

The TCS, which has been entrusted with the job of conducting online entrance exam will ensure that the systems and the cubicles used by the students will be sanitised before every aspirant uses it.

If the entrance tests were not postponed due to the lockdown the EAMCET would have been completed by now as it was originally scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 9 and the results too would have been declared by now.