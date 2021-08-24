EAMCET results today

Hyderabad

24 August 2021 21:32 IST

The results of Engineering and Agriculture & Medical streams of TS EAMCET-2021 will be released on Wednesday at 11 a.m. by Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The results will be available on ‘https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in’. The Minister will also release the details of top 10 candidates in each stream. Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary, and T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and other officials will be present.

