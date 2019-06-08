Hyderabad

EAMCET results today

The Telangana EAMCET results will be released at noon on Sunday at the JNTU Hyderabad auditorium by T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Immediately after declaration, the results will be made available on https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ . The results will contain all the details, including the ranks and marks scored. List of toppers in engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups will also be available, EAMCET Convenor T. Yadaiah said in a statement here.

