EAMCET ranks for supplementary candidates today

EAMCET convenor A. Goverdhan has clarified that ranks for the candidates who passed the Intermediate exam in advanced supplementary will be released on October 8.

In a statement here, he said the ranks for supplementary candidates are released later as per the Government Order, which is followed every year.

Earlier, NSUI president Venkat Balamoor questioned as to why the ranks were not given to such candidates though their Intermediate marks were already released as they were declared passed in the advanced supplementary exams due to the pandemic.

Prof. Goverdhan said few requests have also been received from candidates stating that they have entered their Intermediate hall ticket numbers wrongly while filling the EAMCET online application form. Corrections were also done earlier on their requests. For the candidates who are submitting the Intermediate hall ticket number correction requests now, ranks will be allotted accordingly as is done every year.

Requests received from the candidates are being processed from time to time so that the candidates can attend counselling. He also clarified that even if the candidate qualifies in the EAMCET, rank will be allotted only when the candidate clears all subjects in intermediate exam and obtains at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects in Intermediate.