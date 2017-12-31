EAMCET-II paper leakage: CID to file charge-sheet

All hurdles to the sensational question paper leakage of Telangana EAMCET-II in 2016 for the medical stream have been overcome, facilitating the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police to launch prosecution proceedings against the accused.

The CID has been so far waiting for legal opinion which suggested taking ‘one final clarification’ from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, which conducted the examination, and the management of Gowar Sons Publishers, a Delhi-based printing press allegedly involved in leaking the question papers, before going ahead. The CID issued notices to both of them in the second week of November with few queries and the replies were sent within 10 days of the given time. Based on the response, the CID officials are in the final stage of ascertaining whether the question paper was leaked from Hyderabad or Delhi.

“Replies to the queries from both the entities have tallied and soon we will file a charge-sheet, as there is enough documentary and technical evidence to nail the accused in the case,” said a senior official adding that they will try to file the charge-sheet in the scam by end of January.

The medical entrance exam was conducted on July 9, 2016, and the CID registered a case on July 25, 2016, and took up a thorough investigation.

Of over 70 people involved in the case, the CID had arrested 60, including the kingpin Shiv Bahadur Singh alias S.B. Singh along with his assistant Anoop Kumar Singh, who were nabbed by the department in Janupur of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the CID officials, Singh, who indulged in leaking of several question papers of examinations in various States since 2005, during the investigation confessed that one Ranveer Singh alias Rawat, a former employee of the printing press who died in September 2016, had allegedly brought the question paper out from the printing press and handed it over to Shailesh Singh, who later gave it to S.B. Singh who is a mastermind behind the scam.

The CID in the notice to JNTU sought clarification on procedure adopted in conducting the examination and minutes of the examination committee meeting, procedure for selection of printing press, whether its officials visited the press before placing an order and how many sets they have ordered.

While asking the printing press management to clarify on their security features, the CID also probed whether Rawat had access to the question papers. How many papers were ordered and how many were printed? How the question paper came out of the press? Did they print extra papers and other aspects of the case? the senior official said.

It may be recalled that a few students who were appearing for the examination from both the Telugu States were taken to camps set up in at least five cities about two to three days prior to the test and were given practice with question papers, which were leaked.