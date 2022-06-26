EAMCET hall tickets uploaded

Admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET 2022) were released on Saturday evening.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website (eamcet.tsche.ac.in) after keying in the login credentials, including their registration number, Intermediate hall ticket number and date of birth. These will be available for download till July 11.

The computer-based entrance test for the agriculture and medical streams will be held on August 14, 15, and for engineering stream on August 18, 19, 20.

TS-EAMCET convenor Goverdhan said hall tickets of candidates who applied till June 20 have been uploaded so far and the remaining would be uploaded later. Registrations are still on with a late fee of ₹2,500 till June 27 and ₹5,000 till July 7. As of Saturday evening, 2,65,547 candidates had applied for the test — 94,047 for agriculture and medical streams, and 1,71,500 for the engineering stream.