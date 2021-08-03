EAMCET from today

Hyderabad

03 August 2021

Late comers will be denied entry into exam hall

Candidates appearing for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) starting from Wednesday have to be very careful with the timings as officials have cautioned that students arriving even one minute late for the test will not be allowed entry into the exam hall.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) starting Wednesday will continue till August 10 covering both the engineering and agriculture streams. A total of 2,51,606 candidates will test their luck of which 1,64,962 are in the engineering stream and 86,644 in the agriculture and medical streams.

EAMCET Convenor A. Govardhan said that aspirants need to wear masks while entering the exam hall and also during the exam session. Centres will ensure that candidates follow COVID19 precautions and social distancing. The Convenor has advised students to personally visit the exam centre a day in advance to avoid confusion on the exam and end up reaching late.

Mr Goverdhan said the engineering test will be held in six sessions on August 4, 5 and 6 with a session in the morning and afternoon on each day. The agriculture and medical test will be held in three sessions with two sessions on August 9 and an afternoon session on August 10. All the morning sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon while afternoon sessions will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The attestation on Filled in Online Application form by a Gazetted Officer or the Principal of the college where the candidate last studied is not required this time. Officials have asked candidates to carefully go through the instructions on the hall ticket.

TS EAMCET is conducted by the JNT University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into various professional courses.